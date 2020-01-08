REVA University celebrates Founder’s Day

The city-based REVA University celebrated its Founder’s Day on Monday, which is the birthday of the university's founder and chancellor Dr P Shyama Raju.

The university, on the occasion, presented lifetime achievement awards and REVA excellence awards to experts from various fields.

Chancellor of the university Dr P Shyama Raju presented the lifetime awards to Dr K Kasturirangan, Chancellor of the Central University of Rajasthan and former chairperson of ISRO; and to K Raghavendra Rao, noted film director, screenwriter, choreographer and producer.

The Reva excellence award was presented to Dr G Satheesh Reddy, scientific advisor to the defence minister, DRDO chairperson, secretary of the department of defence research and development and director-general of the aeronautical development agency.

Lauding the growth and contribution of the university, Dr Kasturirangan emphasised the importance of conducting research programmes that help the economic development of the country.