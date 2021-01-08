REVA University celebrates Founder's Day

REVA University celebrates Founder's Day

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 08 2021, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 01:33 ist
Reva University Chancellor Dr P Shyama Raju felicitating Sudha Rani and other distinguished personalities with Life Time achievement and excellence awards. Credit: DH.

REVA University celebrated Founder's Day on Thursday to commemorate the birthday of Dr P Shyama Raju, university chancellor.

The university handed out awards to distinguished personalities to acknowledge their contribution in their respective fields.  

Dr Raju, while remembering his late wife Rukmini, said: "The foundation of the university was laid with a deep passion to develop and nurture a harmonious and a better society. A few years ago, we started with a small family of about 150 students and 20 faculty members.

"Today, we have evolved as a popular university to reckon with in academia and grown into a strong network of 15,000 students and 1,500 employees."

The REVA Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred upon R Sundaram, chairperson and MD of Sundaram Architects, which was accepted by his daughter Shalini Sundaram, director (Designs), Sundaram Architects. The REVA Excellence Award was presented to acclaimed scientist Dr P Visweswara Rao and actor Sudha Rani.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reva University
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Five things to expect from 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

Five things to expect from 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

Beijing records coldest morning in 55 years

Beijing records coldest morning in 55 years

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

 