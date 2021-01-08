REVA University celebrates Founder's Day

REVA University celebrated Founder's Day on Thursday to commemorate the birthday of Dr P Shyama Raju, university chancellor.

The university handed out awards to distinguished personalities to acknowledge their contribution in their respective fields.

Dr Raju, while remembering his late wife Rukmini, said: "The foundation of the university was laid with a deep passion to develop and nurture a harmonious and a better society. A few years ago, we started with a small family of about 150 students and 20 faculty members.

"Today, we have evolved as a popular university to reckon with in academia and grown into a strong network of 15,000 students and 1,500 employees."

The REVA Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred upon R Sundaram, chairperson and MD of Sundaram Architects, which was accepted by his daughter Shalini Sundaram, director (Designs), Sundaram Architects. The REVA Excellence Award was presented to acclaimed scientist Dr P Visweswara Rao and actor Sudha Rani.