Rowdy shot at, cops seize stolen GPS-enabled bike

An absconding rowdy who stole a GPS-enabled rental bike was tracked down by the police just hours after the crime.

However, the goon’s attempt to evade arrest led to the police shooting at his leg on Monday, late into the night.

Bharatha alias Bobby, 25, had four cases of attempt to murder registered against him at Mahalakshmi Layout and Nandini Layout police stations. Bobby also has robbery cases pending in Byatarayanapura and Nelamangala jurisdictions.

Recently, Bobby and four associates, while on bail, brutally attacked another goon, Venkatesh, with a dagger on the afternoon of August 8.

Nandini Layout police had filed a case of attempt to murder and were on the lookout for Bobby and gang.

On Monday night, one Manjunath was on his way near Laggere on a rental Drivezy bike. Bobby waylaid him and robbed the bike, cash and mobile phone. Manjunath somehow managed to report the incident at the Nandini Layout police station. Officials there learnt the robbed bike was GPS-enabled.

A special team led by inspector Lohith tracked Bobby. Initially, the bike was tracked to Gorguntepalya, after which the police started chasing the bike which was at the time en route to Jalahalli.

When the police party intercepted the bike near Prestige Apartments in Jalahalli, Bobby attacked constable Umesh with a dagger.

Just then, sub-inspector Lakshman pulled out his service pistol, fired a round in the air to warn Bobby.

However, when he continued the attack on the police team, Lakshman shot Bobby on his right knee, immobilising him.

Soon after, both Umesh and Bobby were shifted to MS Ramaiah Hospital, where both are now reportedly out of danger. Jalahalli police have taken up a case of attempt to murder. Further investigation is underway.