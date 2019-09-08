Rs 10L jewellery stolen from check-in baggage

A 40-year-old flier has lodged a police complaint that her check-in baggage was broken open and Rs 10 lakh worth of jewellery was stolen from it.

Shanti Soni from Hosur, Tamil Nadu, flew Bengaluru-Jodhpur via Delhi around 7 am on August 22. Upon reaching her destination, she found that one of her suitcases was broken open and gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh kept in it were missing. She reported the matter to the Jodhpur police, who registered a case and transferred it to their Bengaluru counterparts.

Police reviewed the CCTV footage of the Kempegowda International Airport and concluded that the theft did not happen in Bengaluru. They surmised that the jewellery was stolen either in transit at Delhi or somewhere else. The Bengaluru police top brass will decide on transferring the case back to Jodhpur, a senior officer said.