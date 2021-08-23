Rs 16-crore Rolls-Royce, once owned by ‘Bollywood star’, impounded

A Rolls-Royce car, said to have once been owned by a Bollywood star, was seized along with 15 other luxury vehicles from near UB City on Sunday for plying without valid documents, an official said.

The Rolls-Royce was registered in Maharashtra (registration number MH 02/BB2) and is valued at Rs 16 crore. It wasn’t insured.

A team led by Additional Commissioner of Transport L Narendra Holkar impounded the cars during a special drive to check luxury vehicle owners’ compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act.

“The person driving the Rolls-Royce claimed that the vehicle originally belonged to a Bollywood star and he had purchased it for Rs 6 crore in 2019. However, the vehicle has no insurance, which is a violation of the Supreme Court order,” Holkar said.

He added: “We ran the vehicle number in the Parivahan vehicle database but can’t find the owner details. We will investigate when the vehicle entered Bengaluru and whether necessary taxes have been paid.”