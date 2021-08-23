Rs 16-crore Rolls-Royce, once owned by ‘Bollywood star’, impounded

A Rolls-Royce car, said to have once been owned by a Bollywood star, was seized along with 15 other luxury vehicles from near UB City on Sunday for plying without valid documents, an official said.
The Rolls-Royce was registered in Maharashtra (registration number MH 02/BB2) and is valued at Rs 16 crore. It wasn’t insured.
A team led by Additional Commissioner of Transport L Narendra Holkar impounded the cars during a special drive to check luxury vehicle owners’ compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act.
“The person driving the Rolls-Royce claimed that the vehicle originally belonged to a Bollywood star and he had purchased it for Rs 6 crore in 2019. However, the vehicle has no insurance, which is a violation of the Supreme Court order,” Holkar said.
He added: “We ran the vehicle number in the Parivahan vehicle database but can’t find the owner details. We will investigate when the vehicle entered Bengaluru and whether necessary taxes have been paid.”
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang
'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi
Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam
Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods
Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi
Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago
We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?
A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies