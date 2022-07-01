Sanitation workers to begin indefinite strike from July 1

The Safai Karmachari and Pourakarmika Association has threatened to begin an indefinite statewide strike on July 1 to urge the BBMP to make jobs of all pourakarmikas permanent.

According to the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), there are currently 18,000 non-permanent pourakarmikas and 11,000 drivers of garbage vans in the city, and about 29,000 sanitation workers across the state, all of whom will go on strike.

“Basic safety measures and safety gear, healthcare benefits and dignity are not accorded to non-permanent workers. They get a salary of about Rs 14,000 while permanent employees get about Rs 30,000. The demand for permanence has been ongoing,” said Maitreyi Krishnan, a member of AICCTU.

The association has placed the demand before the authorities that all sanitation workers, including drivers, should immediately be made permanent and accorded healthcare, maternity leave, restroom access, and reliable drinking water.

They also urged the government to provide a monthly pension to over 60 workers who retire from the direct payment category, and education for workers’ children.

AICCTU says the lack of initiative by the BBMP is because there is no political motive to safeguard the rights of sanitation workers.

“The issue is being handled at the state government level. We have not been notified of any strike as of now,” said Harish Kumar, BBMP Special Commissioner (SWM).