Schools, colleges shut after heavy rains trigger flooding

Schools and colleges were shut on Monday after the heavy downpour sunk the city’s northern and eastern parts on Sunday, with some institutions deciding to remain closed on Tuesday as well.

Realising that students and staff may not be able to venture into several feet of water on the road, school managements decided to declare Monday a holiday while some switched to online teaching for a few days.

“Our school, despite being located in one of the worst hit parts of the city, remained open due to Teachers' Day,” said Niru Agarwal, trustee, Greenwood High International School.

“So, the commute to school became a huge challenge since roads were flooded and surrounding roads were in a bad condition. Many buses could not make it to school in time and students were turned back to avoid getting stuck in traffic,” she said, adding even the Teachers' Day celebrations were cut short to ensure students could return home early and safe.

“The option of moving (classes) online has not been explored. The school will follow the government’s direction on declaring holidays,” she said.

The principal of a private school in Mahadevapura said they had to cancel Teachers' Day celebrations due to waterlogging. “We have switched to online classes for the next couple of days,” the principal said.

Students of Azim Premji University said they were given holiday on Monday due to overnight rains and flooding. The varsity spokesperson confirmed the holiday in a statement.

“Azim Premji University cancelled classes on Monday and advised students and members not to travel to the campus given the waterlogging in various parts of the city because of the rains. Weather conditions permitting, the classes will resume on Tuesday," the statement read.

Heavy rains and flooding did not spare government schools as well. Among the affected was a lower primary school in Ashoknagar.