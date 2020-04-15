Section 144 in force in Bengaluru until Apr 20 midnight

Section 144 in force in Bengaluru until April 20 midnight

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2020, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 02:44 ist
A railway worker walks past an isolation coach, built inside a train at Bengaluru Railway Station during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru, Credit: PTI Photo

Prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 have been extended until the midnight of April 20. 

The extension order issued by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday states that all industries, except those manufacturing essential items such as medicines, food, groceries, etc, will remain closed.

All sports, political and cultural gatherings will remain banned. Banks, ATMs, RBI, accounts, customs, telecommunications and internet services will function with a skeleton staff.

Agricultural produce markets, hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores, as well as food, fruit, vegetable, dairy, milk booth, meat, fish, animal fodder, bakery, farming and private security services, will be exempted from the prohibitory orders but must follow social distancing rules. Defence, water, sanitisation, health, forest, power generation, post office, petroleum products and the police force will function as usual. 

People whose emergency passes were valid until April 14 can continue to use them until April 20. Emergency passes for births and deaths are available in all police stations. 

Rao warned that anyone stepping out unnecessarily would be booked under the Disaster Management Act and IPC section 188.

