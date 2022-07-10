Secularism is safe, asserts Vice President Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday that “sporadic incidents” will not undermine India’s “commitment” towards pluralism and inclusivity.

“India is the most tolerant country in the world...one can take it for granted,” Naidu said while speaking at the platinum jubilee celebration of Mount Carmel College here.

Naidu asserted that secularism is safe irrespective of who is in power. “Whether this government or that government, this party or some other party, secularism is safe. It is in blood and vein of every Indian,” he said.

Scoffing at the western media for writing “negative” stories about India, Naidu said the world is “recognising and respecting” the country.

“Nobody can ignore us. Some people might write here and there small things, but don’t worry about it. Some people are not able to digest India’s progress. We can’t help that they’re suffering from indigestion,” Naidu said. “Show me any other country where such equal opportunities are given for all sections. What are they trying to teach us? See what is happening internally in those countries, the so-called advanced, rich nations, I don’t want to name any,” he said.

According to Naidu, one must take pride in one’s own language and religion without denigrating others. “Some people have the weakness of denigrating others and deriving vicarious satisfaction. It’s not good. Every religion is great in its own way. Religion is a personal way of worship. We should focus more on our culture and heritage, which are ways of life,” he said.

The Vice President batted for primary education to be imparted in the mother tongue and appreciated efforts on “going back to the roots” through the National Education Policy.

“I personally feel basic education should be in mother tongue. Education in mother tongue will be easy to understand and grasp,” he said.

He, however, said that he was not against any language.

“Learn as many languages you want, but first learn mother tongue,” he advised students. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, former Governor Margaret Alva (an alumnus of Mount Carmel College), Bengaluru Archbishop Peter Machado were among those present.