Self-discipline critical for people to help themselves

While a localised response to the pandemic second wave is critical, it is also key that citizens themselves take precautions and observe self-discipline. This could vastly help the decentralised Covid fightback strategy. So what precautions are people taking during the lockdown? DH interacts with a cross-section of Bengalureans to find out.

Chinnappa Das, who lives in Ejipura has this to say: “Now it’s time to act responsibly. The golden rules are to self-quarantine within our families so that we don’t spread the disease, wear masks, wash hands with soap regularly and maintain social-distance.”

Since the city’s health infrastructure is overstretched, “we have to follow the norms issued by the government. I believe we can win over the virus and hope for good days. Besides, we should all get vaccinated and be safe,” he adds.

For Dickens Raj D, a resident of Jayanagar, taking home remedies can be helpful. “To prevent this rapid spread of coronavirus, people residing in both apartments and individual houses must remain indoors. This way, we can avoid the spread of the virus. Use of sanitisers, masks and hand-washing frequently are also critical to ensure that everyone stays safe.”

On the home remedies, he says, “Doctors have advised that we do steam-inhalation, drink boiled water and homemade drinks with lemon, ginger, cloves and cardamom. These are good immunity boosters that will help us stay healthy. To be a responsible citizen, one must cooperate with the government, get vaccinated and remain indoors.”

HSR Layout resident, Dr Pallavi M K notes, “What we need now is the lockdown. We all expect adequate beds in the hospitals, service of healthcare workers and easy access to oxygen. It is sad to say we expect adequate cremation facilities too. Our expectations to keep up with the mounting Covid cases are high. But we lack resources.”

She says rather than depending on the government, citizens should educate themselves about the virus, and follow all the Covid precautions mandated by the state. “Take the vaccine issued by the government and stop unnecessarily going out during the lockdown hours.”

Dheekshith E, who resides in an apartment from Vijayanagara, is not happy with the lockdown. He blames the negligence of people for the spike in cases and mortality rate.

After the first wave of the pandemic, he says, “we took the Covid precautions lightly. People did not understand the seriousness of the situation. The government had warned us about another lockdown but we were not disciplined.”

“In our apartment, we had 15 cases,” he recalls. “They had a very hard time in finding beds. The inmates of the entire complex had to take the Covid test, and the buildings had to be sanitised. We are now forced to shut the door and stay indoors. I think it’s really important for people to improve their self-discipline.”

On the lockdown itself, he is worried about people losing jobs. The government, he says, should announce schemes for the MSMEs to survive, while helping affected people from the unprivileged sections.