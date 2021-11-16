Senior citizen, left stranded by KSRTC, gets Rs 1,000 compensation

Senior citizen left stranded by KSRTC gets compensation

Justice delayed but not denied

Jahnavi R
  • Nov 16 2021, 01:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 01:57 ist
Illustrative image. Credit: iStock Images

A senior citizen from Bengaluru, stranded in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai for hours after a KSRTC bus failed to pick him up from the designated bus stand in 2019, has been awarded compensation.

The Bengaluru Urban Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered Rs 1,000 compensation to S Sangameswaran, who is over 70 years old.

On October 12, 2019, Sangameswaran reached Tiruvannamalai and his return journey to Bengaluru was scheduled on October 13 on a KSRTC Airavat A/C bus. After one-and-half hours of the scheduled pick-up time had passed, Sangameswaran received a message about the bus reaching another stop 29 kilometres away from the designated place.

“The conductor of the bus deliberately did not come to the bus stand and proceeded to Bengaluru without picking me up and left me in a lurch,” the passenger said.

He added that these circumstances led him to travel to Hosur by a shuttle bus of the Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation and reach Bengaluru by 8.30 in the night. He has also said that as he did not have sufficient money, he had to borrow Rs 100 from a co-passenger.

Recognising the complainant’s agony, the redressal commission, on October 26, 2021, ordered the KSRTC to refund him the Rs 497 (non-travel in the Airavat bus from Tiruvannamalai to Bengaluru). It has also said that the complainant is entitled to be reimbursed for his travel expenses to Hosur (Rs 131) and from Hosur to Bengaluru (Rs 69) and a compensation of Rs 1,000.

Bengaluru
KSRTC
compensation

