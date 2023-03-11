Shortage of milk takes a toll on Bengaluru hotels  

The hotel industry in the city has been hit by the alarming fall in milk production.

With a requirement of about 4.5 lakh litres of milk and 3 lakh litres of curd per day, hoteliers have been facing a shortage in the timely supply.

The hotel industry has seen a surge in business as the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result of this increased demand, the need for milk has also risen significantly in hotels. However, hoteliers have voiced concerns about the timely supply of milk, which, if not met, may force them to turn to private companies for their supplies.

“The Nandini brand is quality milk and the pride of our state. We also do not like to buy milk from private companies. However, an inevitable situation is being created.

"Milk supply to other states should be stopped. Then, milk will be available here, too. Actions should be taken in a way that does not affect the hotel industry,” said P C Rao, president, Bruhat Bangalore Hotel Association (BBHA).

Rao urged the government to introduce new initiatives aimed at promoting dairy farming across the state and start programmes like ‘one cow per household’.

“The production of khova and other dairy-based products should be reduced for now. Milk-based sweets for marriage ceremonies should be avoided for a few days,” Rao added.