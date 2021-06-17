Solar-powered 100-bedded Covid hospital to open in Yelahanka

A 100-bedded ultramodern Covid care hospital will open in Yelahanka in a few days to bolster the health infrastructure ahead of the anticipated third wave.

Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda is expected to open the facility on Saturday. The hospital has been jointly developed by Boeing Defence India Pvt Ltd, Selco Foundation, KPCL and an NGO called Doctors for You.

Official sources said the heat stress-resilient, solar-powered and easy-to-replicate model has been built in 21 days.

The facility will have 10 ICU beds, 20 HDU beds with modern equipment and 70 oxygenated beds. “The building materials have been chosen to maximise the thermal comfort for patients and hospital staff. The KPCL premises in Yelahanka was chosen for this because of the availability of land and proximity to an existing oxygen generation plant,” said an official from Selco Foundation.

Boeing Defence India president Salil Gupte said it was impressive that the hospital has been built in such a fast pace.

“We urgently needed to build additional beds for Covid patients. That is when we started with Selco to construct this at Yelahanka,” Doctors for You Founder Dr Ravikant Singh said.