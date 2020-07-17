Some hospitals looting patients of other diseases in name of Covid-19, says BBMP official

A few private hospitals in the city are looting patients of other diseases in the name of Covid-19 tests, a senior BBMP officer has said.

Dr Vishal R, in charge of the BBMP's RR Nagar zone, asked the hospitals to give a discount in the treatment bill to BPL card holders. He was speaking at a meeting with the owners of private hospitals, doctors, health officials, volunteers and public representatives of RR Nagar. The meeting was convened by Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar, who asked the hospitals for cooperation to make Bengaluru Covid-free.

Hospitals owners promised to cooperate with the government in the fight against Covid-19.

The minister also warned of action against people arriving from other districts and states if they violate home quarantine rules.