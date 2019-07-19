Stock up as no Cauvery water for two days

There will no Cauvery water supply on Sunday and Monday across Bengaluru, as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) is undertaking major electrical works to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its pumping stations.

The BWSSB on Thursday issued a statement on the disruption in water supply.

A senior engineer from the BWSSB told DH that the civic body was replacing 220 kV metering current transformer and potential transformer as part of refurbishment of surge protection systems.

"The work will disrupt the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) across all stages and phases and thus affecting the entire city,” the engineer said.

An official release from the BWSSB further stated that pumping stations at Torekadanahalli, Harohalli and Tataguni, where Cauvery water is treated and filtered before being pumped to the city, will not be functioning between 8.00 am and 2.00 am on both the days.

The BWSSB, which had focused on upgrading its supply network all over Bengaluru to plug pilferage and leakage, is also upgrading and replacing electrical installations in order to avoid frequent glitches in power supply to the pumps.

Even though the disruption in water supply is unlikely to cause much of a problem in core Bengaluru areas, it would cause severe problems for residents on the outskirts and periphery of the core area.

“The supply of water is already inconsistent and many of us are relying on tanker waters. At times, water supplied through tankers is not up to the mark. Now, as there won't be any water supply for two days, price of water tankers may go up sharply,” said a resident living off Sarjapur Road near Agara.