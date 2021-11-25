Stormwater drains encroached on at 714 places

The fewest encroachments were identified in Koramangala Valley (3), RR Nagar (8), South (20) and West (59)

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 25 2021, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 07:24 ist

Stormwater drains have been encroached upon at a total of 714 places across the city, says a BBMP dossier on flash floods submitted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.  Among BBMP zones, Mahadevapura has the most encroachments at 184, followed by Yelahanka (103) and East (110). Stormwater drain encroachments have been cited as the key reason for choking the flow of water and causing flash floods in the surrounding areas. 

Officials have identified a total of 2,226 encroachments, of which 428 encroachments were removed during a special drive in 2016-17 and 1,484 in 2018-19. No encroachments were cleared in the last two years. 

The chief minister has asked officials to clear the encroachments. 

