Student falls off scooter, run over by college bus

A 21-year-old student died after being run over by a school bus in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru, on Wednesday, police said.

M Sai Pallavi, studying biotechnology engineering at a college in Mathikere, was on the way to pick up her younger sister from a tuition centre in Yelahanka New Town when the accident occurred around 7.40 am. As she reached near the BDK Kayana Mantapa, Pallavi lost control of her scooter and it hit a bicycle. She fell on the right side. Just then, a private college bus arrived at the spot, and its rear wheel ran her over.

A grievously injured Pallavi was later declared dead on arrival at the Yelahanka government hospital.

The Yelahanka traffic police arrested the bus driver, identified as Devaraj, for rash and negligent driving (IPC section 279) and causing death due to negligence (section 304A).