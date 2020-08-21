Students’ collective seeks more transparent law reforms panel

Law students from Bengaluru and student bodies from across the country have come together to seek transparency in the government’s initiative to reform criminal laws.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a National Level Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws.

The demand for better representation and transparency is being coordinated by students of the Legal Services Clinic of NLSIU Bengaluru, which offers legal and

paralegal services.

Adoorya Harish, convenor, says: “We have now started evaluating the ramifications so we can offer better solutions.”

Former Supreme Court judges, administrators, lawyers, and members from other collectives have also voiced their opposition to the functioning of the committee.

They are raising questions over the lack of social diversity and the professional credentials of members. A letter written by a group of women lawyers has criticised the lack of representation for women and groups such as adivasis, LGBTQI, religious minorities, and the differently abled. Such exclusion will lead to regressive laws, they fear.

The Bengaluru-based students’ collective has written an open letter to the ministry and the committee, seeking adherence to Constitutional ideals of equality and diversity.

The reforms committee began functioning in Delhi on July 4 and concludes its hearings on October 9. Details may be accessed at: criminallawreforms@nludelhi. ac.in.

To contact NLSIU Legal Services Clinic, write to lsc@nls.ac.in or call 7019373502.