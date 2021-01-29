Students to get gold medals at belated BU convocation on Jan 30

Meritorious students of the 2019-20 batch are set to receive gold medals as Bangalore University (BU) will hold its 55th annual convocation after a long wait of 10 months.

The university had announced the provisional lists of rank holders and gold medallists in January 2020 but postponed the convocation, scheduled for March/April 2020, due to the lockdown.

The ceremony will now be held at the Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College campus, on Saturday.

The golden guy

A S Kasyap Vasudevan, who graduated in BE (civil engineering) from the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), has emerged as the golden guy by winning six gold medals and three cash prizes.

Thirteen students from various departments and courses have won more than one gold medal. Each medal is a 1.3-gram 18-carat gold coin embossed on a 20-gram silver coin.

Among the gold medallists is Rahamathunnisa, a BCom graduate from BBMP First-Grade College, Fraser Town. She topped the university in the BCom course and is the first graduate in her family. She will receive the gold medal on Saturday.