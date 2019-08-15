Suicides spike with no helpline at hand

The number of suicides in Bengaluru has risen steadily over the last three years in the absence of effective programmes to treat the crisis. With the state lacking a dedicated helpline, people are calling other states to seek help.

This was the pronouncement of mental health professionals in the city that DH spoke to, although the numbers speak for themselves. In 2015, 1,33,623 people committed suicide in India, out of which 10,786 were in Karnataka and 1,885 were in Bengaluru.

By 2017, the city’s toll had risen to 2,024, according to data from the City Crime Records Bureau, followed by 2,060 in 2018. In the first seven months of 2019, the suicide death rate stands at 1,148.

The primary age demographics affected are those between 18 and 24 and those above 65. But to tackle the crisis, there is not a single 24x7 hotline.

According to Dr Mahesh R Gowda, who ran a dual-number 24-hour hotline for Spandana Rehabilitation Centre until their telephone service provider was bought over by a larger company which terminated the numbers, the lack of effective outlets for people considering suicide was preventing the number of deaths from coming down.

Many hotlines, such as Sahai run by the Medico Pastoral Association, are only operational at certain times in the day and most halt their operations at 5.30 pm. Patrick Vaz, who runs a small hotline, Arpita, from Ramaiah Hospital with 25 volunteers, said they operate six hours a day and receive an average of eight calls per day.

“Funding and lack of awareness are major causes. We have had many reports of Bengalureans calling major hotlines in other states to seek help,” he said.

An initiative by Nimhans to form a dedicated round-the-clock suicide hotline fell through because, as director Dr Gangadhar M S explained, it started to attract prank calls.

Meanwhile, an officer of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said the state’s 104 general helpline was available 24x7 and that it had received 71,000 calls related to mental health last year.

However, the number is primarily accessed by people living in rural areas and as the officer specified, “not all calls pertain to suicide counselling.”

Dr V Senthil Reddi, a senior psychiatrist at Nimhans said that for every person who has committed suicide, there are at least eight others who have attempted it.

“The problem is immense,” Dr Reddi said and added that the way the media continue to include details about suicides is adding to the high incidence rate of self-harm.