Sunday curfew will be strict, don't step out: Bengaluru police

HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 22 2020, 23:53 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 00:20 ist
People who arrived from New Delhi being shifted to quarantine facilities in Bengaluru on Friday. DH Photo/S K Dinesh

The Bangalore City Police said the curfew on Sunday will be stringent and warned people not to venture out of their houses unnecessarily.

There will be no movement of vehicles during the curfew which will begin at 7 pm on Saturday and will be in force until 7 am on Monday. But medical stores, vegetable, grocery and meat shops will be open. The police have also allowed home delivery but there will be no takeaway services.  

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, "No person should step out of their houses unnecessarily. Anyone found violating the orders and caught roaming on the streets will be dealt with seriously."

Sale of liquor and other non-essential items have been prohibited on Sunday. There will be no public transportation, including KSRTC, BMTC, cabs and autos. "The curfew will be similar to the one witnessed during Lockdown 1.0," Rao pointed out. 

Even though cops have exempted buying of essentials on Sunday, Rao asked the public to buy them by Saturday itself.

The commissioner also said that all major roads and flyovers will be barricaded. 

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

