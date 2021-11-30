Supreme Court regularises 300 buildings in Bengaluru's Shivaram Karanth Layout

Amid the outcry over the demolition of illegal structures in Shivaram Karanth Layout in northern Bengaluru, the Supreme Court has directed the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to regularise 300 buildings that came up between 2014 and 2018.

The decision was based on the report submitted by the Justice A V Chandrashekar Committee, which was appointed by the top court to look into lawful constructions at the layout.

“We have received 1,630 applications pertaining to structures constructed between 2014 and 2018. Of these, 300 have been regularised now,” said Justice A V Chandrashekar, chairperson of the committee. The building owners will be provided with a possession certificate within four weeks as per directions by the Supreme Court.

In total, the committee has received over 6,000 applications. Experts observing the proceedings said that most of them will be regularised, provided they were constructed before the Supreme Court’s order of August 3, 2018.

“We were expecting that the structures which had come up with all the required permission would be regularised. However, the recent order has regularised structures that do not have approvals from any government agency. This move clearly indicates the Supreme Court’s will to help property owners in the area and is an early sign that most of the constructions could be regularised,” an expert said.

Of the 300 buildings regularised, it is learnt that 155 had no approvals from any authority.

