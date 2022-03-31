Telecare for transgenders

Manipal Hospitals will be launching a teleconsultation service for transgenders on Thursday.

The teleconsultations will go on from March 31 to April 2, between 10 am and 5 pm, with only a two-step registration and full confidentiality. The consultation fee will be Rs 250.

Members of the transgender community from anywhere in the world can make use of this opportunity by calling 8951146852 or 9731122666, a press release said.

