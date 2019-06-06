Thundershowers cool city; 13 trees uprooted

Thundershowers that lashed the city on Wednesday uprooted 13 trees while the 62 mm sustained rainfall brought down temperatures. Weather officials said rains are likely to continue on Thursday.

Sharp showers lashed the city for about 15 minutes before losing intensity and continuing for more than an hour at some places.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) control room received complaints of 13 tree falls on Jewellers' Road in Ulsoor, Jayanagar 4th Block, Wilson Garden, Nagarabhavi, Moodalapalya, Ideal Homes Colony in Rajarajeshwarinagar, Puttenahalli, Bellandur Signal, Mallathahalli, Mathru Layout in Yelahanka and Byrasandra.

Waterlogging and clogged drains were reported from Shivajinagar, Majestic, Sivananda Circle, Vasanthanagar, Sadashivanagar, Basavanagudi, Chamarajpet, Vijayanagar, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Yeshwantpur and other areas which received heavy rains in the evening.

Traffic was disrupted in many parts of the city with commuters taking shelter under the metro viaducts or stations. At other places, waterlogging threw traffic out of gear.

In K R Market, garbage blocked the drains leading to flooding. Traders and shoppers in the area had to wade through sewage water.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) rainfall of 43 mm in Vaderahalli, 40.05 mm in Chikkabidarikallu, 26.5 mm in Chamarajpet, 25.05 mm in Kumaraswamy Layout, 23 mm in HSR Layout, 20.05 mm in Doddathogur, 16.05 mm in Yelahanka, 15 mm in Kengeri, 14.05 mm in Koramangala 14 mm in Doddagubbi and 11.05 mm in Banasawadi was recorded on Wednesday evening.