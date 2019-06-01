Tobacco use: Students educate people about ill effects

Students and government department on Friday came together in the city to drive home the message about the ill effects of tobacco consumption.

The students gave roses to those selling cigarettes in the vicinity of an educational institute to make them realise that they were violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.

The department of health and family welfare had roped in school and college students to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco to mark World No-Tobacco Day.

The students of Canadian International School created lifelike sculptures depicting the impact of smoking on individual health and finances. They also called for action advocating effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption and engage stakeholders across multiple sectors to fight for tobacco control.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by Sparsh Hospitals indicated that a good number of users who wanted to "try" tobacco got addicted to it. More than 80% of smokers try to quit smoking, the survey stated.

Most users in Bengaluru begin smoking between the ages of 16 and 18 years, with close to 50% set to adopt the habit at 18 years when they begin their college life. More than 20% of the people surveyed said they started to smoke during their undergraduate years.

Meanwhile, doctors from across the state issued warnings about the health hazards of tobacco use.