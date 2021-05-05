100-bed Covid care centre for Metro staff workers

100-bed Covid care centre for metro staff, labourers

The centre is equipped with oxygen concentrators and cylinders

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • May 05 2021, 01:30 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 02:44 ist
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has hired about 8,000 workers through contractors for the Metro construction. Credit: PTI Photo/Representative Image

The BMRCL has set up a 100-bed Covid Care Centre by leasing a hotel on Hosur Road to care for its employees and construction workers engaged in metro projects. 

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has hired about 8,000 workers through contractors for the construction of Namma Metro Phase 2. Most of the workers are from outside the state. 

“In accordance with guidelines of the BBMP, this CCC facility has been established at Hotel Ekaa, Kudlu Gate, Hosur Main Road, by hiring the entire hotel,” the BMRCL said in a release.

The centre is equipped with oxygen concentrators and cylinders. Jaishree Multi Specialty Hospital, also on Hosur Road, will provide round-the-clock medical care at the CCC. “The CCC will provide care for Covid-19 positive asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic
BMRCL employees and construction workers,” the release said. 

