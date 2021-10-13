14 arrested over photo-, video-sharing racket

A gang of 14 people has been arrested for cheating thousands of people by promising them part-time online work.

Banashankari police said they seized Rs 5.4 crore from different bank accounts, Rs 14 lakh in cash, two cars and various mobile phones from the suspects.

The gang lured people by offering them steady income through the Super Like mobile app.

Syed Madani, one of their victims, had filed a complaint on March 5 with South CEN police, stating that miscreants had contacted him and urged him to enrol into the “earning app”.

All that he had to do was share videos and photos of the selected celebrities sent to him.

Each task would fetch him Rs 20. To start earning, he needs to deposit Rs 30,000, Rs 50,000 or Rs 80,000. Madani deposited Rs 50,000 and started sharing the photos and the videos.

Initially, he was paid small sums and later asked to increase his earnings by paying higher deposits.

He was also asked to invite others and offered a commission. Madani introduced 44 people, and they together ended up paying Rs 19.76 lakh.

Police registered the case against three people — Sharma, Abdul, Ashok Kumar — and one person

who was referred to as ‘Cartoon’.

Police found that the suspects had closed their application and were on the run. Different teams went to New Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana and other states.

The police questioned around 210 victims and seized the money from the suspects’ bank accounts.

