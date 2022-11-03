17 schools, colleges awarded for adopting unique teaching methods  

The BBMP has awarded 17 schools and colleges that adopted unique teaching methods to improve results and admissions at their schools.

The pilot project — APJ Abdul Kalam Dream School — is aimed at analysing various aspects of the schools from basic infrastructure to results to admissions.

“In line with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s idea of a dream school, a pilot project was designed to analyse the various aspects of education and schools. The project was started in July, following which the schools prepared their representations,” said Dr Ram Prasath Manohar, Special Commissioner (Education), BBMP.

Speaking to DH, Umesha B S, BBMP Assistant Commissioner (Education), said they have explored various unique ideas that can be implemented across the schools in the city for better management.

“For instance, at one of the schools in the East Zone, the teachers were counselling students against drug abuse. It is a great initiative and we plan to recommend it to be adopted in various other schools where such problems are observed,” Umesha said.

He added that various other schools had implemented creative teaching methods, which had improved the results in those schools.

The 17 schools that were identified have been awarded Rs 1 lakh, which could be used towards improving the facilities at these schools and colleges.