2 on bike killed after being thrown off Electronics City flyover by speeding car

A man and a woman travelling on a bike were killed on the spot after they were flung off the Electronics City flyover by a speeding car on Tuesday night.

Police said the two were tossed into the air, after which they fell on the service road beneath the flyover from a height of 30 to 35 feet.

According to the Electronics City Traffic Police, the incident happened around 9.45 pm above the lay-by in Singasandra.

"A speeding car heading towards Electronics City is suspected to have hit the bike (a Royal Enfield bullet bearing a Tamil Nadu registration number) before crashing into the sidewall of the flyover. The car was seen hanging from the sidewall," police said.

The car was being driven by Nithesh, 23.

A case has been registered under Section 279, 304(A) of the IPC, they said.

"The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained," police said.

