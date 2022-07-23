20 electrocution deaths in five months: Bescom data

Though Bescom has been able to bring down the number of fatal accidents over the years, the number of electrocution deaths being reported in it’s jurisdiction is high, which is worrying.

According to data, 15 fatal accidents were reported in Bescom’s jurisdiction between March and April this year. In May, another four fatal accidents were reported and the numbers are increasing. Bescom officials said the number of such deaths has crossed 20 till now.

In 2020-21, there were 60 fatal accidents reported followed by 49 deaths in 2021-22.

“A majority of these accidents happen during the monsoon since gusty winds and rains damage the electric wires. While the 11kv high-tension wires are monitored from the station and do not conduct electricity when they are cut, that is not the case with low tension (LT) wires,” said a senior Bescom official.

Another official pointed out that unplanned constructions close to the LT wires and those drawing out illegal connections were a matter of concern.

“Sometimes a few buildings extend into a balcony close to LT wires putting people’s safety at risk. Also in many places, people would have drawn illegal connections from our poles, resulting in low hanging wires, which cause accidents,” the officials explained.

Officials are servicing regular line and transformers to prevent such accidents. “Also, since the LT wires are now being converted into Aerial Bundled (AB) cables across Bengaluru, we are hopeful that the number of accidents will come down significantly,” the officials said.