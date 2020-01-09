200 films to be screened at BIFFes 2020 starting Feb 26

About 200 films from 50 different countries are all set to be played on big screens across the city as part of the 12th Edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes 2020).

The festival is scheduled to be held between February 26 and March 4. The official logo of this year's film festival was released at the official residence of the chief minister in the city on Thursday. The festival by the government is being organised by the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy and the Department of Information and Public Relations in association with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, "The seven-day film festival will have all 14 genres of films of different languages."

The screenings will be held at 11 screens in PVR, Orion Mall, Rajajinagar. This year, the committee has also proposed measures for reducing the overcrowding and long waits for tickets.

For the first time, a small percentage of the tickets available could be booked online for the BIFFes 2020. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Suneel Puranik, Chairman, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy said that there is a proposal to make way for online bookings this year. "About 30% of it can be booked online while the rest will be given on a first come first serve basis," he said.

He added that Academy is working towards getting global recognition to BIFFes. "We have been working towards that for the past 10 years. There is a certain set of standard that has to be maintained, better-quality films have to be chosen and also the way it is organised matters. We are hopeful that we get the recognition this year," he added.

Among the awards that will be given this year are the Best Indian Film in Competition, Best Kannada Film Competition and best film among the popular entertainment cinema in Kannada and Best Asian Film.

The entry fee would be Rs 800 for enthusiasts while those from the film industry and students can avail tickets at Rs 400. The inauguration will happen at Kanteerava Stadium. There will be tickets under the VIP and VVIP categories as well.