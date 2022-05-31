30 Covid orphans from Bengaluru receive PM CARES fund

As many as 30 children from Bengaluru Urban, who lost their parents to Covid-19, were given Rs 10 lakh each from the PM CARES for Children Scheme in Bengaluru on Monday.

The children were also provided with health cards worth Rs 5 lakh each from the state government. Those who have completed SSLC were given laptops to enable them to do better in their higher education.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the children virtually during the event and assured them of all government support. “You should excel in academics and should not lose confidence at any point. We are with you all the time,” he said.

As explained by the officials, Rs 10 lakh will be deposited in a joint account in the name of the child and deputy director of the district.

The interest accumulated from this amount will be provided as a stipend for the children till they reach 18 years.

Under the CM Bala Seva scheme Rs 3,500 per month will be given to these children. They were assured that their education will continue at government-run residential schools.