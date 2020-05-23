32-year-old COVID-19 patient from Bengaluru's Nagawara dies

A 32-year-old man with influenza-like illness who had tested positive for COVID-19 three days back from Nagawara ward has died, a senior BBMP official confirmed to DH.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The BBMP had declared the ward a containment zone after he tested positive. The patient had been bedridden for the last three months and his source of infection is yet to be known. He was a TB patient and an alcoholic. His mother user to bring him food from his sister's place. Both have tested negative. His sister's child has also tested negative. They are his only primary contacts.

The women used to work in a garment factory. But the man was using a common toilet in the locality.

The BBMP had also sent a notice to the garment factory which had not suspended operations during the lockdown and has asked all the 34 employees to stay at home.

After his admission in Victoria hospital, 53 of his contacts, including 50 secondary contacts, in Muttappa slum in KG Halli were quarantined.