35 areas in dark for 5 hours after transformer failure

The failure of a transformer in a Bescom sub-station left around 35 areas in South Bengaluru without power for about five hours on Friday, officials said.

A 20 MVA (Mega Volt Ampere) transformer in one of the sub-stations near Anjanapura developed a technical snag around 5.15 pm, resulting in power outages, an engineer overseeing the repair work told DH. “We could not divert the load to another station as almost all stations in the city are overloaded and any attempts to divert the load would result in the tripping of the transmission,” the engineer explained.

Areas between Gottigere, off Bannerghatta Road, and Thalaghattapura were affected.

Engineers had to fix the problem immediately and recharge the transformer to enable it to receive the load and transmit power. This took almost five hours. Gottigere, Avalahalli, Thalaghattapura, Mallasandra, Sri Kumaran school, Anjanapura, BDA Layout and the adjoining areas were affected. The power supply was restored around 10 pm.

The power outage badly hit many large apartment complexes, affecting the work-from-home routine of hundreds of techies and professionals, local residents said.