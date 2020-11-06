3K cops posted for RR Nagar bypoll to take Covid-19 test

Nearly 3,000 police personnel posted for the recently-concluded assembly by-election in RR Nagar will have to take the Covid-19 test following a recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee.

Nearly 3,000 cops from the Bengaluru city police, state and city reserve forces and home guards were deployed for the November 3 by-election. At a meeting the same day, the committee expressed serious concerns that Covid-19 precautions were not followed during the byelection. The Health Department also sought the committee’s opinion on conducting tests in these areas as most of the people failed to take the precautions.

The BBMP’s joint commissioner for RR Nagar has written to the deputy commissioner of police (west) to issue the necessary instructions to the cops to get the tests done without fail. The joint commissioner also asked the DCP to appoint a senior officer as the nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate the tests.

The BBMP had also arranged for its staff deployed for the byelection to take the test. It also set up 12 testing centres in the RR Nagar assembly constituency.