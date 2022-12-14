4 days of rains and potholes back on Bengaluru roads

The continuous showers that the city received in the last four days have brought back potholes on many roads. In many cases, recently built roads have also developed potholes.

A large pothole has emerged in front of the Bengaluru Cantonment railway station. The road was laid just weeks ago. New potholes have also emerged in Kazi Bazaar, Nethaji Road, Nagarabhavi, and parts of Mysuru Road.

Pradeep, a resident of Nagarabhavi, said potholes had increased in his area. The BBMP has been white-topping 80 Feet Road in Nagarabhavi for the last 20 days. While some of the potholes were filled with mud and gravel, others have been left untouched, he said.

Mahesh Hegde, another resident, lamented that small businesses on either side of the road were affected because of potholes. “The traffic situation has worsened because of potholes. Potential customers cannot find a place to park. As a result, the road is filled with only passing traffic,” he added.

Babu Reddy, who runs a shop nearby, said that while the BBMP had been working to fix the pothole problem, the process was very slow. “They need to speed up. Materials used in road construction have been lying unattended for three weeks now,” he added.

Fed up with the situation, local residents have filled the potholes with soil and gravel. But that’s only a temporary solution.