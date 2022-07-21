4 labourers killed as wall of under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru

Four labourers were crushed to death and another four injured early Thursday when the wall of a private developer’s under-construction building in Bengaluru Rural area collapsed on the shed where they were sleeping in. The construction site is located on Soukya Road in Tirumashettyhalli police station limits in Hosakote taluk around 2 am.

After the collapse, workmen at the site managed to rescue four labourers and rush them to hospital. While the police is collecting details about the incident, it is learnt that all the labourers were from Bihar.

Police have identified the deceased as Manoj Kumar, 35; Ram Kumar Saday, 35 and Nitish Kumar Saday, 22. The identity of another labourer is yet to be ascertained. The labourers were employed by the private developer and were staying in the sheds built for them on the construction premises.