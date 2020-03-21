500 teams to visit home-quarantined

The state on Saturday formed 500 ground teams of police constables and health workers who will visit people under home quarantine for follow-up action on a daily basis.

Each team will have a beat constable or home guard and a health worker. Besides visiting the home-quarantined, the team will also notify the neighbour, said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Department.

The neighbour will be asked to call the medicare helpline, Arogya Sahayavani 104, if the person under home quarantine is found roaming around, Pandey added.

The teams will also be tasked with stamping the back of the left-hand palm of passengers who weren’t stamped at the airport.

Pandey said the drastic measure was necessary to cover all the people mandated to be under home quarantine for 14 days. He regretted that some of those under home quarantine had stepped out and interacted with people in the community, potentially risking many others.