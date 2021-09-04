7-hour power cut in some B'luru areas between Sept 4-13

7-hour power cut in some Bengaluru areas between September 4-13

Bescom is carrying out underground cable works

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 04 2021, 02:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 02:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Many areas in South and West Bengaluru will experience power outages between 10 am and 5 pm on different days from Saturday until September 13 as Bescom is carrying out underground cable works. 

The following areas will be affected: 

Bapujinagar, Pantharapalya, Industrial Tower, NICE Road, Siddhivinayaka Layout, ITI Layout, Kamakshipalya Industrial Area, KSG Estate, Pete Chennappa Industrial Area and the surrounding areas. 

Byadarahalli, Anjana Nagar, BEL Layout, Giddadakonenahalli, Muddinapalya, BDA 8th and 9th Stage, Railway Layout, Upkar Layout, Gollarahatti, Modern Layout, Kebbehalla, Srinivasanagar, Hegganahalli Main Road and the surrounding areas. 

Vasantha Vallabha Nagar, Sharada Nagar, Maruti Layout, Isro Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Teachers Colony, Jaraganahalli, MS Layout, Rajamma Garden, Padmanabhanagar, Banashankari 2nd Stage, JP Nagar 2nd Stage, Kathriguppe and Banashankari 3rd Stage. 

Lalbagh Road, Bachegowda Compound, Nandini Apartment, Lakshmi Road, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vitthal Nagar, Thyagarajanagar, BBMP Swimming Pool, JC Road, Kuvempu Nagar and other areas. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
power cuts
BESCOM

What's Brewing

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

 