7-hour power cut in some Bengaluru areas between September 4-13

Many areas in South and West Bengaluru will experience power outages between 10 am and 5 pm on different days from Saturday until September 13 as Bescom is carrying out underground cable works.

The following areas will be affected:

Bapujinagar, Pantharapalya, Industrial Tower, NICE Road, Siddhivinayaka Layout, ITI Layout, Kamakshipalya Industrial Area, KSG Estate, Pete Chennappa Industrial Area and the surrounding areas.

Byadarahalli, Anjana Nagar, BEL Layout, Giddadakonenahalli, Muddinapalya, BDA 8th and 9th Stage, Railway Layout, Upkar Layout, Gollarahatti, Modern Layout, Kebbehalla, Srinivasanagar, Hegganahalli Main Road and the surrounding areas.

Vasantha Vallabha Nagar, Sharada Nagar, Maruti Layout, Isro Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Teachers Colony, Jaraganahalli, MS Layout, Rajamma Garden, Padmanabhanagar, Banashankari 2nd Stage, JP Nagar 2nd Stage, Kathriguppe and Banashankari 3rd Stage.

Lalbagh Road, Bachegowda Compound, Nandini Apartment, Lakshmi Road, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vitthal Nagar, Thyagarajanagar, BBMP Swimming Pool, JC Road, Kuvempu Nagar and other areas.