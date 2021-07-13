80% Bengalureans think about building a house in their 30s: Survey

Nearly 80 per cent of Bengalureans start thinking of building a home after they cross the age of 31, with more than one-third opting for a single-storey dwelling, a survey has found.

According to the survey conducted by construction company The Better Co, more than 58 per cent of the 5,000 respondents said they want their home construction to start within three months of inquiry.

The survey also found that there was an increase in the demand for independent homes or villas given the new work-from-home routines forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With this survey, we are going one step forward in understanding the ever-evolving needs and demands of our customers,” Akash Bothra, Marketing Head of The Better Co said.

As many as 18.56 per cent of respondents said they would prefer a ground floor independent house, 34.29 per cent favoured a single-storey home, 27.61 per cent wanted a two-storey home, 14.46 per cent were keen on a three-storey home.

“While most people opt for G+1 construction and tend to live in their newly-constructed homes, others construct houses with extra floors so that they get to rent out their space and create an additional income for themselves,” Bothra said.

The survey found that 87.49 per cent of the respondents said they would opt for home loans to build the home, with the balance 12.51 per cent preferring self-financing mode.