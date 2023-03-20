90% of high-tension wires now underground: Bescom

Bescom is nearing completion of its ambitious plan to lay high-tension wires across the city underground.

Data from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) shows that it has taken close to 6,600 kilometres of high-tension lines underground out of an estimated 7,033 kilometres.

"We have had problems with completing the project only in a few areas because we have not been able to get road-cutting permissions and an opportunity to survey the area, thanks to a host of ongoing infrastructural works. Apart from this, majority of the work has been completed," a senior Bescom official said.

When the project was initiated, Bescom claimed that converting the cables would result in uninterrupted power supply. However, despite turning over 90% of the cables, citizens report that power cuts are as common as they were last summer.

Bescom sources admitted to receiving thousands of complaints with regard to power supply interruption every day, which they said would come down in the next few months.

"The underground cabling work results in power interruptions. Since the works are in progress in a few areas, the improvement (in power supply) may not have been felt," a senior official said.

Electrocution deaths

Besides non-stop supply, the official also said underground cabling will significantly reduce accidents. “Earlier, there were instances where people would come in contact with the lines during the rainy season and this would lead to electrocution. Such accidents can now be avoided,” the official explained.

The UG cabling project aims to convert the 11kV High Tension (HT) wires to UG cables and the other Low Tension (LT) cables to AB cables. The project had an initial deadline of August 2022.

Damage to cables

The almost endless civic works in the city has dashed the hopes of officials who believed underground cabling would prevent frequent damages to powerlines.

A senior Bescom official admitted to DH that works by other agencies and private cable operators damaged lines laid recently. "We hope that the various civic agencies act responsibly when taking up road-digging works," the official said.