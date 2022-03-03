98% of kids vaccinated against polio: BBMP

The pulse polio drive began on February 27 and will go on until March 3

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 03 2022, 01:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 02:32 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai administers pulse polio drops to a kid during the national pulse polio immunisation programme in Bengaluru on February 27, 2022. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

More than 98% of eligible children have been vaccinated during the pulse polio immunisation drive, the BBMP said on Monday. 

As many as 10,11,291 children were inoculated on Sunday, the first day of the drive, while Monday saw another 51,801 kids receiving pulse polio drops, BBMP data shows. 

“We did better than the last three years with respect to first-day coverage,” said Dr  A S Balasundar, Chief Health Officer, BBMP.

“In the last few years, we had never achieved over 90% coverage on the first day.” 

The pulse polio drive began on February 27 and will go on until March 3. 

According to the BBMP, 10,80,104 children aged under five in Bengaluru are eligible for the vaccination.

The civic body has set up 3,404 booths and deployed 345 mobile teams. Call 1533 to locate the nearest pulse polio booth. 

