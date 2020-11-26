A week on, just 20% student attendance in colleges

A week on, just 20% student attendance in colleges

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 26 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 01:17 ist
Students attending physical classes at the Government First Grade College at Vijayanagara in Bengaluru on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo/Janardhan B K.

Student attendance at most degree colleges and universities across the state has remained less than 20%, even a week after physical classes reopened for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate courses on November 17. 

While postgraduate department in some state-run universities saw a gradual increase in student numbers, the attendance hasn't crossed 20% in the majority of others. 

The principal of an aided college said that out of 200 students, only 14-15 were attending offline classes. Student numbers at Bangalore University haven't gone beyond 20% either, said an official. 

'50%-60% attendance'

Prof T D Kemparaju, Vice-Chancellor, Bengaluru North University, said some affiliated colleges had reported 50%-60% attendance and hoped it would further improve over the next week. 

College
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Education
Coronavirus
COVID-19

