A week on, just 20% student attendance in colleges

Student attendance at most degree colleges and universities across the state has remained less than 20%, even a week after physical classes reopened for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate courses on November 17.

While postgraduate department in some state-run universities saw a gradual increase in student numbers, the attendance hasn't crossed 20% in the majority of others.

The principal of an aided college said that out of 200 students, only 14-15 were attending offline classes. Student numbers at Bangalore University haven't gone beyond 20% either, said an official.

'50%-60% attendance'

Prof T D Kemparaju, Vice-Chancellor, Bengaluru North University, said some affiliated colleges had reported 50%-60% attendance and hoped it would further improve over the next week.