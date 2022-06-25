Admission for BSc at VTU engineering colleges this year

Admissions to BSc courses offered by engineering colleges affiliated with Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), will be done directly through colleges from this academic year.

The VTU started offering BSc courses in line with National Education Policy (NEP) from the 2021-22 academic year and the admissions were done through Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) based on Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) performance.

However, considering the delay in admissions and commencement of the classes, the university has decided to do it directly at the college level this year. As per the information available from the VTU, 33 affiliated engineering colleges are offering BSc courses.