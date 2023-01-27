Aero India: BBMP bans meat sale in 10 km of venue

Aero India: BBMP bans sale of meat, non-veg food within 10 km of venue

The civic body has been issuing the ban on account of the biennial event to ensure that birds feeding on food leftovers and meat waste are kept off the skies

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 27 2023, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 21:04 ist
BBMP. Credit: DH Photo

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered the closure of all meat and fish shops, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants within a 10-km radius of the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, from January 30 to February 20.

The order has been issued on account of the 14th edition of the Aero India show, scheduled to be held at the Air force Station from February 13 to 17. Both serving and sale of non-vegetarian dishes have been banned in the stipulated areas.

“Any violation of this will attract punishment under BBMP Act 2020 and Indian Aircraft Rules 1937 rule 91,” the order issued by the BBMP Joint Commissioner, Yelahanka Zone, said.

The civic body has been issuing the ban on account of the biennial event to ensure that birds feeding on food leftovers and meat waste are kept off the skies during the air show.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aero India
BBMP
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

UK Sikh engineer wins PM Sunak’s Points of Light award

UK Sikh engineer wins PM Sunak’s Points of Light award

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

 