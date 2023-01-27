Aero India: BBMP bans sale of meat, non-veg food within 10 km of venue

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered the closure of all meat and fish shops, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants within a 10-km radius of the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, from January 30 to February 20.

The order has been issued on account of the 14th edition of the Aero India show, scheduled to be held at the Air force Station from February 13 to 17. Both serving and sale of non-vegetarian dishes have been banned in the stipulated areas.

“Any violation of this will attract punishment under BBMP Act 2020 and Indian Aircraft Rules 1937 rule 91,” the order issued by the BBMP Joint Commissioner, Yelahanka Zone, said.

The civic body has been issuing the ban on account of the biennial event to ensure that birds feeding on food leftovers and meat waste are kept off the skies during the air show.