After fatal accidents, BBMP to train engineers on pothole-filling techniques

BBMP to train engineers on pothole-filling techniques

Over 230 assistant engineers, 100 assistant executive engineers, and 50 executive engineers are expected to take part in the day-long session

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 23 2022, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 05:15 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

After back-to-back accidents due to poor road conditions and potholes, the BBMP has decided to train its 400 engineers in techniques to be followed while filling potholes. 

BBMP Engineer-In-Chief, Prahlad B S, said that the civic body felt that it was important to sensitise the engineers to the matter. “We talk to them every day and advise on the measures to be taken. However, we feel that there is a need to sensitise them and a day-long training session will help us provide them with a better understanding,” he told DH

Members from the BBMP’s Technical Advisory Committee - Professor Rajagopal, Professor Jagadeesh, and Professor Anjaneyappa - will provide the training along with the BBMP chief engineers.

WATCH | Bengaluru's rain and road nightmare | Where do BBMP funds go?

Over 230 assistant engineers, 100 assistant executive engineers, and 50 executive engineers are expected to take part in the day-long session to be held at Town Hall on October 31. 

“We plan to include on-ground training as well. We are still planning the training module and specific details,” Prahlad said. 

Following the heavy rains, commuters had complained that most of the city roads were pothole-ridden. On October 17, a woman and her daughter met with an accident while trying to avoid a pothole near Sujatha Talkies. The mother later died. 

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had then claimed that over 20,000 potholes in Bengaluru were filled and the civic body estimated that only another 1,500 were pending to be filled.

BBMP
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Bengaluru news
potholes

