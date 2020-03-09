All primary schools in Bengaluru shut indefinitely due to coronavirus

The government has declared indefinite holiday for pre-primary and primary schools (upto Class 5) located in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts.

Track latest updates on coronavirus here

The announcemnet came following the confirmation of the first positive case of coronavirus of Karnataka reported in Bengaluru. The state Department of Public Instructions directed closure of schools until further orders in the two districts.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Karnataka confirms first case of COVID-19 in Bengaluru's Whitefield area

Commissioner for Department of Public Instructions Dr K G Jagadeesha confirmed this to DH and said, "This decision has been taken in the meeting chaired by Chief Secretary and we will be issuing an official communication to all schools."

However, talking about the ongoing annual and assessment examinations at several schools affiliated to all boards, Jagadeesha said, "Examinations can be conducted after the re-opening of the schools."

Also Read: Panic grips Whitefield as school fans coronavirus fears

This direction of the department applies to all private aided, unaided and state government schools located in Bengaluru urban and rural districts.

]

It can be recalled that on Sunday late night, the department declared closure of pre primary, LKG and UKG classes until further orders. And on Monday, following a report of one positive case from Whitefield area in Bengaluru, the department declared holiday for all schools upto Class 5 untill further orders and minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar also confirmed this and said, "Considering the fact that young children are more vulnerable to such infections, the department has decided to shut classes upto class 5."