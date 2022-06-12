Amid row, Idgah digging arouses locals' suspicion

The Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet — which is at the centre of an ownership row — witnessed tense moments on Saturday after workers from the BBMP went to lay cables.

In a sign of the times we live in, the otherwise routine act led to chaos as suspicious locals confronted BBMP workers who had started digging to lay underground cables for installing CCTV cameras.

As soon as BBMP workers arrived with an excavator and got to work, residents gathered immediately.

One group thought the workers were sent by the Chamarajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan to build a compound wall around the ground. Another suspected the men were sent by the civic body to put up a board proclaiming the place to be a BBMP property.

That the BBMP workers, including an assistant executive engineer, didn't have ID cards only strengthened their suspicions.

As allegations flew thick and fast, work had to be stopped.

BBMP Joint Commissioner (West) S M Srinivasa rushed to the place and soothe ruffled feathers. He told the crowd he himself had sent the men and managed to convince both sides to not disrupt the work. The work resumed later in the afternoon.

Srinivasa said the BBMP received a request from the police on June 9 to instal CCTV cameras and lights at the ground as they anticipated untoward incidents to disrupt peace.

Police also suspected that attempts may be made to deface the Eidgah tower (Minbar). They requested the BBMP to lay CCTV cables underground so that nobody could sabotage them, Srinivasa told DH.

Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said the crowd wanted to know why the digging was taking place. "The joint commissioner (BBMP) went there and explained everything," he said.

Residents felt it would have been better had the BBMP officials called a public meeting and briefed them.

CMA general secretary Dr Zahiruddin Ahmed said the organisation had nothing to do with the protest.

The incident comes amid the ongoing dispute over who owns the two-acre, 10-gunta land in the heart of old Bengaluru. The BBMP claims the property is a public playground where namaz can be offered only twice a year, while the Central Muslim Association (CMA) says the Idgah is a registered wakf property and cites a 1964 Supreme Court order.

Following the BBMP's claim, some pro-Hindu outfits have sought permission to hold various events at the ground.