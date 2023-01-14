Animal sighted on Bangalore University campus was jungle cat, not leopard, say experts 

A day after panic spread over a reported leopard sighting on the Bangalore University campus, forest officials and wildlife activists said it was a jungle cat commonly found in South Asian forests.

CCTV footage of a jungle cat continued to circulate on social media on Friday, with associated text describing it as a cat. Another video clip of a leopard walking on a wall was aired by a popular news channel with the text stating a leopard was sighted near the university.

Forest officials said the fake news has led to needless panic among the public.

“Sighting of a leopard in the forest areas of Bengaluru’s periphery is not a surprise. However, the videos circulated on social media are that of jungle cat. We analysed the frames of the video clip and from the size of the ear, it was very clear that the animal was an adult jungle cat.

“The university issued a circular based on a television news report, which misled the public. It has created panic among villagers,” said a range forest officer (RFO).

A woman from Kannalli near Gongadipura reached out to the Bangalore Urban RFO with an edited video of a leopard. “The video had artificial sound effects of a roar and it was very clear that it was fake. However, our staff went to the spot and still combed the area. Later, a gram panchayat member clarified that nobody has sighted a leopard,” another official said.

Activist Joseph Hoover noted that unnecessary panic was leading to a waste of time and resources, besides creating a negative impression about wildlife.

“Villagers on the edge of forest areas have lived peacefully for years. Spread of fake news on social media will only lead to unnecessary panic. Forest staffers are made to rush to areas because of rumours,” he said.

Student safety rules

After the Bangalore University, it was the turn of the National Academy of Learning (NAFL) to issue a circular about ‘the leopard sighting’.

The NAFL has introduced additional measures to keep a watch on the students. From lunch and snack breaks and physical education, all activities have been limited to indoors to ensure safety.

The circular said teachers will accompany students during arrivals and dispersals.

“Parents of students using bicycles must take precautions and keep the front desk informed about any change in the routine,” it said, hoping forest officials will “bring the situation under control by helping the leopard find its place back in the forest, thereby restoring the safety of the residents in this area”.