Apartment complex flooded in pre-monsoon rain in Bengaluru

Apartment complex flooded in pre-monsoon rain in B'luru

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 06 2022, 00:47 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 03:41 ist
A waterlogged Silk Board junction. DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Many parts of Bengaluru received light to moderate pre-monsoon showers on Thursday, disrupting normal life and inundating low-lying areas. 

Parts of Rainbow Drive, an apartment complex located on Sarjapur Road, were also flooded. Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, and Bengaluru South received up to 70 mm of rainfall, while the showers were less intense in the core area, data released by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Thursday showed. 

Bengaluru
Pre-monsoon rain
apartments
Flooding

